‘There’s going to be some interest’ – Portsmouth boss quizzed on potential recalls of PL, Championship loan stars

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has said there’s been no indication any of their loan players will be recalled in January but acknowledged there could be interest in them.

Portsmouth were a busy club in the summer transfer window. The vast majority of their additions were permanent but in order to bolster their squad a bit more, the League One side also made use of the loan market.

Alex Robertson and Tino Anjorin came in from Premier League giants Manchester City and Chelsea respectively while Abu Kamara came in from Championship outfit Norwich City.

All have found decent game time since heading to Fratton Park too, Robertson and Kamara especially. However, with loan players always comes the concern of January recalls, and Pompey boss Mousinho has now been quizzed on the matter.

Speaking with The News, the Portsmouth manager stated that while there has been no indication of potential recalls, there is always likely to be interest in their services. He said:

“I’m very, very pleased with all three and naturally there’s going to be some interest in January.

“The reason I make that point is this is a great place for them to develop, to keep learning, and to have another half a season where they can excel again.

“So far there has been no indication of any of them being recalled and I am confident with the situation at the moment. We have good communication with all the clubs, I’m sure we would get plenty of notice.”

Mousinho went on to add that while recalls would be out of their control, Portsmouth have contingency plans in place to cover for potential exits in every position.

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

Time will tell

The January window can be a nervous time for teams like Portsmouth. Their impressive season to date has seen a number of players stand out and it seems inevitable that there will be admirers of some.

That could include loan players and if parent clubs see fit, they could activate their recall options to send their talents to another club if they believe it’s best for their development. Thankfully though, it looks as though Pompey are prepared for any eventuality in all positions.

Until then though, Robertson, Anjorin and Kamara will be remaining focused on delivering for Mousinho. Robertson has found a regular role in the team amid Marlon Pack’s injury while Kamara has played in a range of attacking positions across his 20 appearances.

Anjorin unfortunately looks set for a spell of around six weeks on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury in Portsmouth’s FA Cup loss to Chesterfield.