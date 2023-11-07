Sunderland and Middlesbrough join race for £3m rising star

Sunderland and Middlesbrough are both in the race to sign Hammarby centre-back Nathaniel Adjei on loan in January, reports The Sun.

Last weekend, Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon that Preston North End, as well as Celtic and Rangers, were all tracking Adjei, 21, who currently plays for Swedish top flight side Hammarby.

Nixon added that Preston wanted to sign Adjei on loan in January with a view to a permanent deal later down the line, with a £3million price tag mentioned.

And now, The Sun are reporting that Preston’s Championship rivals Sunderland and Middlesbrough are also keen on Adjei, and that the pair also want to strike a loan deal for the Ghanaian in January.

North East rivals Sunderland and Middlesbrough are battling for a spot in the top six this season with the Black Cats in 8th and Boro in 12th, compared to Ryan Lowe’s Preston who sit in 6th.

A good signing?

Adjei remain relatively inexperienced. He’s played 21 times in the Allsvenskan this season and it’s been his most involved season to date, though last time round he only played three games in the league.

But he’s clearly impressing given this emerging interest in his services and with centre-backs often in demand in the Championship, it looks like we might be seeing a lot more of Adjei’s name in the coming weeks.

Both Sunderland and Middlesbrough, and Preston too, are in the mix for the the play-offs, though both could perhaps do with reinforcements in January after inconsistent showings so far.

Sunderland host Birmingham City this weekend whilst Boro host Leicester City.