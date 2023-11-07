Sheffield Wednesday man lined up for move away, talks over exit held

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Jay Glover is in line for a short-term loan exit amid talks with Spennymoor Town, according to The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday academy graduate Glover has been a regular in the U21s squad for a little while now, though he’s also tasted some first-team action with the Owls and out on loan away from Hillsborough.

The 20-year-old midfielder has three first-team appearances to his name, two coming in the EFL Trophy and one in the EFL Cup. Glover also spent short-term spells with Belper Town and Gainsborough Trinity last season in a bid to find action in non-league.

Now, The Star reports the Sheffield Wednesday man could be poised for a new short-term move away from the club.

It is said that Wednesday have held talks with Spennymoor Town of the National League North over a loan move for Glover. He’s among the U21s players who have drawn interest from elsewhere and could make temporary exits in the near future.

Best for all?

It remains to be seen if Sheffield Wednesday and the Moors can come to an agreement but for young players like Glover, loan moves are a good option. It will allow the midfielder to gain some more senior experience away from Hillsborough and may open the door for a new academy talent to get a chance in Neil Thompson’s U21s.

Having already tasted senior football, Glover will be hopeful of making a good impression in his latest stint should the talks materialise.

In the meantime, Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is on the hunt for his second win in charge of the club. Displays have been improved under the German manager but they were beaten 1-0 by Bristol City at the weekend. The Owls remain 24th in the table as they face an uphill battle for Championship survival.