Rotherham United vs Ipswich Town: 5 players who could dictate the game tonight

Rotherham United vs Ipswich Town sees two sides in contrasting positions face off. The Millers are down in 22nd and look set for a fight to retain their Championship status while the Tractor Boys could move within a point of leaders Leicester City if they win.

Matt Taylor’s side played out a 1-1 home draw with QPR last time out. The visitors also drew, rescuing a point from the jaws of defeat away to Birmingham City.

But which players could star tonight? Ahead of the game, we pick out five individuals who could be pivotal in Rotherham United vs Ipswich Town…

Marcus Harness

After his point-rescuing brace against Birmingham City, Harness could be in line for a start tonight. And, after his exploits at the weekend, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he plays an important role for Kieran McKenna.

The winger now has four goals in 12 Championship outings but because he’s mainly been used as a substitute, he’s averaging a goal every 63 minutes.

Ollie Rathbone

Against a midfield of Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo, Rotherham United star Rathbone will have to be on his game. If he is, that could go a long way to preventing the visitors from having the run of the game away from home.

Leif Davis

Left-back Davis is one of Ipswich Town’s chief creators and with eight assists already to his name, the former Leeds United man will have his eye on increasing that tally tonight.

Hakeem Odoffin

Utility man Odoffin put in an impressive display against QPR over the weekend and he’ll be tasked with keeping a potent Ipswich Town attack quiet again tonight, be it in the backline or as part of the midfield.

His tally of two goals this season shows he offers some threat going forward too.

Conor Chaplin

Last but not least is one of Ipswich Town’s star men, Conor Chaplin. In behind the striker, he’s cemented himself as one of the team’s most dangerous players thanks to his star finishing and instinctive movement.

Rotherham United vs Ipswich Town kicks off at 20:00 and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.