Report shares key update on Liam Rosenior’s Hull City future

Hull City have offered manager Liam Rosenior a new deal, reports HullLive.

Hull City have enjoyed a positive year-and-a-half in the Championship, following Acun Ilicali’s takeover of the club last year.

The Tigers achieved a 15th place finish in the Championship table last season, with Rosenior coming in midway through the campaign, and his side currently sit in 9th.

It’s been a strong start to the season for Hull who sit just two points outside the top six as things stand.

Rosenior is earning plaudits for his style of play and his side’s ability to go toe to toe with the best in the league, with Hull having beaten Leicester City earlier in the campaign.

And now, Hull Live are reporting that the club have offered Rosenior new terms; his current contract runs until the end of the 2024/25 season, with the Tigers also have a one-year option.

A good move?

Certainly. Rosenior has steadily asserted himself as a really good tactician and a good man manager in the Championship, with this Hull City side seemingly in a very good place right now.

His side play some really exciting and attractive football and whilst there may be a few issues to iron out before Hull can really make a promotion push, the club are certainly on the way.

So securing a new deal for Rosenior seems like a smart move. If Hull’s fine form continues then he’ll no doubt be linked to other jobs when they come up, so Hull need a bit of security where Rosenior is regarded.

Up next for the Tigers is a home game vs Huddersfield Town this weekend.