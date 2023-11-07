Norwich City eyeing out-of-work 45-year-old as potential Wagner replacement after meeting

Norwich City are viewing Frank Lampard as a potential replacement for David Wagner amid doubts over the boss’ future, as per TEAMtalk.

Norwich City are a side in free-fall at the moment. After a fairly encouraging start to the season on the pitch, results have fallen away and pressure has grown on the shoulders of manager David Wagner.

A run of one win in nine Championship games and five defeats in the last six has seen fans call for a change in boss. However, after talks with the board, it has been decided that Wagner will remain in charge for the upcoming clash with Cardiff City.

Now though, it is claimed that Frank Lampard is a contender for the Norwich City job should Wagner be axed.

TEAMtalk reports that the Canaries already have a list of replacements in mind if they opt for a change in manager and Lampard is high up that least. The 45-year-old is currently out of work after serving as Chelsea’s caretaker boss from April to June of this year.

The problems run deeper

While there has been justified criticism of Wagner in Norwich City’s dismal run, there’s no doubt that the problems run deeper at Carrow Road. And, until there’s changes in how the club is run and the hierarchy, you can’t help but feel that few would be able to deliver the return to Premier League football that the fans desire.

Lampard challenged for promotion during his time at Derby County, ultimately falling short in the Championship play-offs. He then took charge of Chelsea during their transfer embargo, then being replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

His time at Everton was a tough one, keeping them up by the skin of their teeth. The caretaker spell at Chelsea was one to forget in tough circumstances too, but Lampard will be hopeful of finding success in his next role.

It seems he’s in Norwich City’s thinking should their manager’s role become vacant but for the time being, Wagner and co will be fully focused on ending their dismal run against Cardiff City.