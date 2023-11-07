Loan star to be assessed: Ipswich Town team news and predicted XI to face Rotherham United

The latest Ipswich Town team news as Kieran McKenna’s side gear up to face Rotherham United in the Championship tonight.

Ipswich Town come into their midweek clash with Rotherham United off the back of a 2-2 draw with Birmingham City. The Tractor Boys’ impressive Championship run looked in danger but a late brace from Marcus Harness salvaged a point.

Kieran McKenna’s side remain 2nd in the table and can close the gap to leaders Leicester City to just one point with a win here.

As for Rotherham United, they played out a 1-1 draw with Marti Cifuentes’ QPR on Saturday afternoon. The Millers are five points away from safety in 22nd place and look poised for another relegation battle this season.

Ipswich Town team news

Wes Burns and Lee Evans remain long-term absentees but beyond those two, McKenna doesn’t have too many issues to contend with.

Brandon Williams has been an influential performer since his arrival from Manchester United on loan and after missing the Birmingham City draw through illness, he will be assessed ahead of the Rotherham United clash. Despite improvement, he didn’t train ahead of the game, so Harry Clarke may retain his place in the team.

Predicted XI

Hladky (GK)

Clarke

Woolfenden

Burgess

Davis

Luongo

Morsy

Harness

Chaplin

Broadhead

Ladapo

Time will tell just what the outcome of Ipswich Town’s assessment of Williams is but given that he didn’t train ahead of the tie, it could be wise for Clarke to retain his spot at right-back.

Elsewhere, the backline and midfield has been largely unchanged for much of the Championship season, so it could be a very similar side to the one that drew at the weekend. After his brace off the bench, Marcus Harness could come in for Omari Hutchinson though given that the Chelsea loanee played the full game at St. Andrew’s.

Freddie Ladapo could get a start against his former club, allowing George Hirst to get at least a bit of rest.