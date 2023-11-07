Leeds United set sights on Barnsley star, Sunderland also keen

Leeds United and Sunderland are among the sides interested in Barnsley prodigy Fabio Jalo, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

Leeds United and Sunderland are two sides always on the lookout for promising players.

The Whites recruited a number of talents during their stay in the Premier League and will be hopeful of continuing to do so despite their drop into the Championship. Sunderland meanwhile have had youngsters central to their success since their return from League One.

It seems the second-tier pair have set their sights on another upcoming talent too, with TEAMtalk reporting that Barnsley starlet Fabio Jalo is drawing interest from both Leeds United and Sunderland.

The 17-year-old forward is a Portugal U19s international and has been catching the eye at Oakwell for some time already. His performances in the academy have earned him 15 first-team appearances, scoring in his most recent outing against Horsham in the FA Cup.

Top-flight sides like Brighton, Everton, Fulham and Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon also hold an interest in Jalo.

One to watch

Jalo is already catching the eye at just 17 and with a number of Portugal youth caps to his name, it’s clear to see that his rated in his native too. Leeds United and Sunderland love to snap up a promising youngster before they can be tempted to higher leagues but with Jalo, it seems the Whites and the Black Cats will have to compete with top teams for his signature.

It is noted that the Barnsley man’s deal at Oakwell only runs until the end of this season. As a result, it could be that the Tykes cash in this winter rather than risk losing him on the cheap when the summer comes around.

Jalo’s admirers will be looking to pounce on the opportunity to snap him up but time will tell just how his situation pans out.