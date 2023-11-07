Leeds United man reportedly unhappy, January move could be in the offing

Leeds United signed Gnonto, 20, from FC Zurich ahead of last season, and the Italian international went on to score two and assist four more in 24 Premier League outings last season.

Then came a summer of speculation; Gnonto was wanted by a number of clubs but it was Everton who tried the hardest to sign him, ultimately failing to do so.

Gnonto was theme exiled by boss Daniel Farke, but he’s since returned to the first-team. He’s made nine Championship outings this season with one goal and one assist to his name, with injury having made for a stop start season so far.

Now, Football Insider are reporting that Gnonto is unhappy with his current situation at Leeds and he wants to play regular first-team football in a bid to make Italy’s Euro squad next year.

The same report adds that there could be interest in his services once again in January.

Gnonto to leave Leeds?

Right now, Gnonto isn’t playing a crucial role for Leeds United. He played just a minute of the game vs Leicester and it seems like Farke has other, more in form options in attack.

And whilst Gnonto remains a player with ability and potential, it might make sense for the club to cash in in January if a suitable offer comes in.

He’s clearly not firing on all cylinders this season but whether Leeds will get an offer in their valuation, whatever that might be, given his poor season so far, remains to be seen.

But it certainly looks like Gnonto’s name will be in transfer headlines in January.