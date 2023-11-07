‘Eager to test themselves’ – Lincoln City vs Notts County prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Lincoln City vs Notts County prediction ahead of the EFL Trophy clash tonight.

Lincoln City host Notts County in the EFL Trophy tonight, with the Imps currently 2nd in Group 7.

The club remains managerless with Tom Shaw in temporary charge; he’s overseen five games now, with two wins and two defeats, with the last result being a defeat vs Morecambe in the FA Cup.

Notts County meanwhile are flying high in League Two. They sit 2nd in the table and won their last outing in the FA Cup, beating Crawley Town 3-2.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Lincoln started well under Shaw, but they’ve had a couple of tough results since and this is another tough game for the Imps, with County doing very well this season.

“They’ve not done so well in the EFL Trophy though and so I think Lincoln remain the favourites here, though Notts County will certainly be eager to test themselves against higher opposition.

“This one should be tight, but I think Lincoln scrape through, having beaten them easily in the cup earlier this season.”

Lincoln City vs Notts County prediction: 1-0

James Ray

“Shaw has done a steady job with Lincoln City but you can’t help but feel a little clarity over the managerial situation is needed. Yes, we know an appointment isn’t likely to come this week, but the sooner a final decision is made, the better.

“Notts County will be looking to pounce on the managerial uncertainty at Sincil Bank but I’m not sure they’ll have enough to get the win here.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if this ended level and went to penalties, but I’m going to go for a home win.”

Lincoln City vs Notts County prediction: 2-1