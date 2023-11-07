‘Absolutely no interest’ – Journalist makes clear Leeds United transfer statement regarding 22-year-old

Leeds United have ‘absolutely no interest’ in selling attacker Crysencio Summerville in January, says journalist Dean Jones.

Leeds United have had a steady start to life back in the Football League.

Proceedings were slow, but Daniel Farke’s side have put together some improved form and now find themsleves in 3rd place of the table, having beaten league leaders Leicester City last time out.

Leeds’ potent attacking players have really shone in recent weeks, with one name perhaps standing out more than most; Summerville.

The Dutchman, 22, has now scored six and assisted four more in 12 Championship outings so far this season, and he’s quickly becoming a wanted man ahead of January with Football Insider recently reporting that Summerville is one of several Leeds players attracting Premier League interest right now.

But speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said:

“They’re delighted this one has worked out how it has because he’s proved so important. I think that the one thing for Leeds to be careful of here is that the teams down the bottom end of the Premier League will be crying out for a guy who can open any defence up and just create a spark.

“So, players like Summerville will be in demand in January for some desperate teams. They’ll do everything they can to put off any potential buyers because they’ve got absolutely no interest in selling him.”

Summerville going nowhere?

Summerville has become an increasingly key player for Farke this season.

His goals and creativity, and his blistering speed is really helping to make Leeds into a dangerous attacking threat, and so it’s obvious why the club would want to keep hold of him.

And Leeds might yet have to settle for a place in the top six with Leicester and Ipswich Town running away with it at the moment, making promotion a touch more difficult for the Whites.

Also, with Wilfried Gnonto likely to attract transfer interest again in January, and with the Italian not firing as much as Summerville, keeping the latter may become even more integral for Leeds.