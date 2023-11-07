3 managers Oxford United must consider as Bristol City close on Liam Manning swoop

Oxford United look set to lose manager Liam Manning to Championship side Bristol City.

Oxford United have been fantastic so far this season. After surviving last season, Manning has led the U’s back up the League One table, and his good work hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Rumours emerging stating he was on Bristol City’s radar and on Monday, it was reported that the former MK Dons boss is indeed set to take up the chance to rise to the Championship with the Robins.

It leaves Oxford United in a tough position and they’ll want to get the right replacement in as soon as possible. Perhaps the most attractive options are already in jobs, but with Manning seemingly heading for the exit door, here are three out-of-work bosses the U’s must consider…

Leam Richardson

Richardson did a fantastic job during his time in charge of Wigan Athletic and was harshly sacked with the Latics in the Championship. He’s remained out of the game since but a chance to join a promotion-pushing Oxford United could tempt him back into the dugout.

After working well in a tough environment with Wigan, it would be great to see what Richardson could do with a club looking to build a project over the coming years.

John Eustace

Many might have thought Eustace would be in line for one of the available Championship posts after his surprise Birmingham City exit but the vacant spots are being filled. A drop to League One would be a surprise but with the U’s fighting at the top of the table, the chance to build something could really appeal to Eustace.

His appointment would be a statement of Oxford United’s intent and would certainly be one that excites fans.

Danny Cowley

Cowley is often linked with vacant League One posts and while some might prefer a more exciting, up and coming coach, the former Portsmouth and Huddersfield Town boss is one who can work well in a long-term post.

He’s got experience of all levels in the EFL and has promotions on his record. Of those available, he’s got arguably the best pedigree and will be determined to succeed in his next post after falling short of promotion with Pompey.