3 Frank Lampard alternatives Norwich City should consider after recent update

Norwich City boss David Wagner is reportedly under pressure following his side’s poor start to the season.

Norwich City looked good in the opening few weeks. But a run of four-straight defeats and no win in six sees the Canaries sitting in 17th.

TEAMtalk have revealed this morning that club officials have met to discuss Wagner’s future, with former Derby County, Chelsea, and Everton boss Frank Lampard apparently in contention to replace the German.

Here we look at three Lampard alternatives Norwich City should consider if they ace Wagner…

John Eustace

Eustace was most recently at Birmingham City, where he was brutally sacked with the club in 6th place of the Championship table, and replaced by Wayne Rooney.

It was a surprising sacking and Birmingham City haven’t won since. He was recently being linked with Bristol City but it looks like the Robins will head in another direction, and so Eustace may be available for a while longer yet.

Nathan Jones

The Welshman is best know for his time with Luton Town. He had two stints in charge with the club, having guided them from League Two in the past before setting them up for promotion to the Premier League.

He took charge of Southampton midway through last season. It was a difficult job and he didn’t last long, but he remains an available coach with good Championship experience.

Scott Parker

Parker may be the least preferred name on this list, but he remains a proven Championship boss having guided both Fulham and Bournemouth to the Premier League in recent years.

His last job was a brief spell in charge of Club Brugge which ended after just 12 games. But he was one of the final contenders for the Leeds United job in the summer and so he’s definitely an attractive option for a lot of clubs out there.