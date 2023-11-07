3 Ethan Ampadu replacements Leeds United should consider after recent Premier League link

Leeds United have been no strangers to Premier League interest in their star men and Ethan Ampadu is said to be one drawing admiring glances.

Leeds United only signed Ampadu from Chelsea in the summer but Football Insider claimed last week that the Welshman is alongside Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville in catching the eyes of Premier League clubs.

Given that he only signed in the summer, you’d have to think it would take something special for the Whites to be tempted into letting Ampadu go, especially with their own ambitions in mind. However, amid the rumours, it could be wise to have options in place as potential replacements to consider.

With that said, here are three options Leeds United should keep in mind…

Andrey Santos – Chelsea

Brazilian midfielder Santos arrived at Chelsea in the summer with a big reputation, hence the decision to keep him in the Premier League by loaning him to Nottingham Forest. However, he’s found barely any action at the City Ground, so a winter change of scenery and maybe a drop to the Championship could be ideal.

This would have to be a loan signing rather than a permanent replacement, but Santos would definitely be one worth keeping in mind.

Ao Tanaka – Fortuna Dusseldorf

Tanaka was linked with Leeds United in the summer and if the need for another midfielder arises this winter, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he ended up back on the radar at Elland Road.

The 22-cap Japan international is capable of playing as a central or defensive midfielder and would bring Bundesliga pedigree with him.

Federico Redondo – Argentinos Juniors

Perhaps an ambitious last suggestion, but this would be a real statement addition. Leeds United have shown before they can snap up top talents like Gnonto before top clubs come calling and a move for Redondo would perhaps usurp that.

The 20-year-old Argentinian looks destined for a future at the top but with his contract up in December 2024, next year could bring about a cut-price move. There would likely be top competition for his signature but Redondo is definitely worth at least keeping on the watch list.