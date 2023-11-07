3 Ben Brereton Diaz alternatives Leicester City should consider amid new transfer links

Leicester City were among the Championship and Premier League teams linked with Villareal forward Ben Brereton Diaz earlier this week.

Leicester City, Southampton and West Brom were all said to be taking an interest in Brereton Diaz’s situation amid his tough start to life in Spain. He’s not hit the ground running with Villareal and TEAMtalk says he could be sent on loan in January.

There is Premier League interest in his services though, so it could be wise for Leicester City and their fellow Championship admirers to keep alternatives in mind too. With that said, here are three the Foxes should consider…

Sekou Koita – RB Salzburg

23-year-old Koita is out of contract at the end of this season and as a 23-year-old who can play anywhere across the front three, he could make for an exciting addition to Leicester City’s frontline.

He has been prolific in the Austrian Bundesliga and has gained experience against top sides in European football.

Anass Zaroury – Burnley

This would be a fantastic move. Zaroury was a real star in Burnley’s rise to the Premier League but amid their struggles, he’s found barely any action. For that reason, he could be a feasible loan signing for Leicester City for the second half of the season.

Zaroury notched six goals and six assists in 34 Championship games last season, playing as a winger, striker or attacking midfielder.

Alexander Aravena – Universidad Catolica

Last but not least is Aravena, who will be a bargain signing for whoever can snap him up this winter. His deal with Chilean side Universidad Catolica expires at the end of 2023 and after 12 goals and six assists in 30 games, the 21-year-old deserves a moove to Europe.

He too can play in a range of attacking roles and with seven Chile caps already to his name, Aravena is ready for the next step at club level. A move to Leicester City would allow him to do that.