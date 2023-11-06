West Brom need to keep hold of player who put in 9/10 performance vs Hull City: Opinion

West Brom beat Hull City 3-1 on Saturday afternoon, with Grady Diangana impressing.

West Brom beat top six rivals Hull City with relative ease on Saturday, with goals coming from Jed Wallace, Matt Phillips, and Semi Ajayi.

It was a commanding performance from Carlos Corberan’s side who now sit in 5th place of the table, and just two points behind Leeds United in 2nd.

And one man who stood out in particular on Saturday was Diangana; the 25-year-old provided the assists for Phillips and Ajayi’s goals, with three assists and two goals to his name in 10 Championship outings this season.

Birmingham Live rated his performance a 9/10 on Saturday, adding:

“A solid performance for Diangana. Pressed high up the pitch, forcing Hull to make mistakes in the first-half. Tormented Jacob Greaves down the wing and assisted twice.”

Diangana was reportedly up for sale in the summer along with a number of other first-team players at The Hawthorns, with finances seemingly tight at the minute.

West Brom need to keep hold of Diangana…

Diangana cost the club a lot of money back in 2019, and most will say that he’s perhaps not fulfilled his potential yet.

But under Corberan, Diangana has shown glimpses of a very good player and his recent form has been impressive, so whether or not that means he’s still one of the players up for sale remains to be seen.

If his fine form continues then January could be a good time to cash in. But Corberan will surely be desperate to keep hold of him as he’s been a very important player over the past few weeks, and he could be key in West Brom’s promotion push this season.

Up next for the Baggies is another top six clash with a trip to Southampton on the cards for this weekend.