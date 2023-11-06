Update emerges on Adam Barrett’s future as Millwall close in on Edwards appointment

Millwall’s caretaker manager Adam Barrett will be staying at the club as Joe Edwards looks set to become the new boss, as per the South London Press.

Millwall have been under the caretaker management of Barrett since the exit of Gary Rowett last month. In that time, the Lions have drawn two and lost two Championship games, falling to a late defeat against Southampton over the weekend.

The club’s search for Rowett’s permanent replacement has been a slow one as they look to ensure they bring in the right candidate to assume the role. However, in recent days, England coach Joe Edwards has emerged as the lead contender and he could be confirmed as the new Millwall boss early this week.

Questions have been asked about what the move will mean for caretaker Barrett, but the South London Press have now offered an update on that.

They report that Barrett is set to stay onboard at The Den. He will remain part of the backroom team under Edwards should his appointment go through as expected.

A conclusion nears

It has been a patient search for Rowett’s successor. After some long-serving managers in him and Neil Harris, the Millwall hierarchy will be hoping that the next boss can hold the role for some time to come too, hence the careful, meticulous search for the right contender.

Having Barrett onboard should be of great use to Edwards when he does come in too. He’s already familiar with the playing staff, he knows where the squad is at with injuries and what might and might not work too, so that should help the new boss settle into proceedings smoothly.

With Edwards now the top contender and expected to get the job, Millwall fans will now be keeping an eager eye out for confirmation of his arrival.

The Lions are currently down in 18th in the Championship table. Next up is a trip to Sheffield Wednesday before the international break.