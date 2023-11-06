Russell Martin discusses Ross Stewart’s return to action after Southampton man makes U21s appearance

Southampton striker Ross Stewart is nearing a return to fitness, but boss Russell Martin has urged fans to be patient with him.

Southampton signed Stewart from Championship rivals Sunderland for an initial fee of £8million on deadline day last summer.

Stewart though is yet to make his debut for the Saints having arrived from Sunderland with a prior Achilles injury, which has kept him sidelined for the bulk of 2023.

But the Scot made his return to action for the Southampton U21s last week, scoring a goal against the Black Cats’ U21s side as he managed 45 minuets of action.

Speaking to Hampshire Live about the 27-year-old’s return to fitness, Martin said:

“Firstly, it is a huge moment for him as a person because he has been out for a long time and anyone can see how hard he has worked since he has been here.

“I have no doubt that he had the same mentality when he was at Sunderland to try and get fit. He has had a couple of setbacks along the way which is to be expected with such a long-term injury.

“For him as a lad and a person, I am really delighted. Selfishly for us as a group of coaches and a squad, it is a brilliant moment for us because he is going to contribute a lot. I don’t think we should expect too much too soon from him. He has been out a long while.”

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

A big boost for the Saints…

Having Stewart back will obviously be a huge boost for Martin and Southampton, who’ve been getting better and better over the past few weeks.

They’re really getting used to life under Martin and they’re putting points on the board, so having a striker of Stewart’s quality could help them close the gap on the top two.

But like Martin says, Stewart can’t be rushed back. He’s had two long-term injuries in close succession and so he has to be managed and maintained properly, so that he can eventually hit the ground running for Southampton.

The Saints take on West Brom this weekend.