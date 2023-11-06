‘Prone to a slip up’ – Wigan Athletic vs Peterborough United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Wigan Athletic vs Peterborough United prediction ahead of the League One clash on Tuesday night.

Wigan Athletic will be looking to get back on track in the league seeing their three-game winning run halted last time out. They were beaten 3-2 by Michael Appleton’s Charlton Athletic, leaving them 19th in the table.

The Latics did pick up an FA Cup win over the weekend though, with goals from Thelo Aasgaard and Steven Sessegnon helping Shaun Maloney’s men defeat Exeter City 2-0.

As for Peterborough United, they sit up in 4th place amid their impressive run of League One form. They were in cup action over the weekend though, playing out a draw with Salford City to set up a replay at the Peninsula Stadium.

In the league though, Posh are without defeat in nine games and have won back-to-back outings against Blackpool and Port Vale.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Wigan have been in decent form of late and will be hopeful of an impressive win here. Posh have been in good form but Darren Ferguson’s side are prone to a slip up, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if the hosts can get something from this.

“That said though, Peterborough United are on a strong run in the league. They’re nine unbeaten in League One for a reason and given their prospects for this season, these are the games they need to be winning.

“I’m going to back them to emerge victorious too. It could be close and don’t be surprised if Wigan get something, but I’ll go for a 2-1 away win.”

Wigan Athletic vs Peterborough United prediction: 1-2

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

Luke Phelps

“Things are slowly starting to look up for Wigan. Despite their ongoing, off-field issues, the club is in form in the league having picked up some very impressive wins of late.

“They got another good win in the cup last time out and so Posh will be very wary of the threat they pose. But right now, Peterborough are very good.

“I think they’ll have too much firepower for Wigan to handle.”

Wigan Athletic vs Peterborough United prediction: 1-3