‘Make them pay’ – Rotherham United vs Ipswich Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Rotherham United vs Ipswich Town prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Tuesday night.

Ipswich Town come into their midweek clash with Rotherham United off the back of a 2-2 draw with Birmingham City. The Tractor Boys looked on course for just their second loss of the Championship season but a late Marcus Harness brace salvaged a point at St. Andrew’s.

Kieran McKenna’s side remain 2nd in the table, now four points off leaders Leicester City with a game in hand.

That game in hand comes against Rotherham United, who will be hoping to close the gap to safety. Matt Taylor’s men find themselves 22nd in the Championship, five points behind Huddersfield Town in 21st.

The Millers drew 1-1 with QPR on Saturday afternoon, preventing Marti Cifuentes from picking up a win in his first game in the dugout as Rs boss.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Rotherham are far stronger at home than they are on the road, but I don’t think that’ll be enough to stop Ipswich Town from claiming all three points here. McKenna’s side have shown their brilliance this season but against Birmingham City, it was their resilience on show as they rescued a point late on.

“I don’t think the Millers have enough to really threaten the visitors and Ipswich certainly have the talent to punish the hosts. They should be able to make them pay for that too.

“I’ll go for a fairly comfortable 2-0 win for Ipswich Town, closing the gap to Leicester to just one point.”

Rotherham United vs Ipswich Town prediction: 0-2

Luke Phelps

“Ipswich’s second half performance vs Birmingham City really summed up the feel-good factor at the club right now. Although it wasn’t the result they would’ve wanted, their comeback was one of great class and grit.

“And it’ll hold them in good stead when they face strugglers Rotherham here. They had a decent comeback of their own last time out but they’ll know that Ipswich are a much tougher challenge than QPR.

“I’ll say narrow away win.”

Rotherham United vs Ipswich Town prediction: 0-1