Leicester City, West Brom, Southampton keeping tabs on 24-year-old forward

Leicester City, West Brom and Southampton are among the sides keeping tabs on Villareal striker Ben Brereton Diaz, as per TEAMtalk.

Leicester City, West Brom and Southampton look to already have their eyes on potential winter recruits with just under two months remaining before the transfer window reopens in January.

It seems the Championship trio have all identified a familiar target too. TEAMtalk has claimed that Villareal could send Chilean forward Brereton Diaz out on loan after signing him from Blackburn Rovers in the summer and a whole host of English teams are taking an interest.

Premier League pair Crystal Palace and Burnley are reported to be keeping an eye on Brereton Diaz’s situation, as are Leicester City, West Brom and Southampton.

The 24-year-old has played 10 times for Villareal so far, managing no goal contributions. He’s played on both the left-wing and at striker. He’s under contract until 2027 so with the Spanish side open to a loan rather than a sale, it will be hoped he’ll come good in Spain in good time.

Back to England?

With such a long time left on his Villareal deal, it would be a bit rash for them to sell Brereton Diaz despite his slow start. In a bid to find him some more regular minutes and allow him to regain some confidence, a return to a league he’s familiar with could be ideal.

That should offer encouragement for Championship admirers like Leicester City, West Brom and Southampton. However, a return to the second-tier half a year after leaving the division might not appeal to Brereton Diaz that much, potentially giving his Premier League suitors an advantage in the race for his signature.

Time will tell just how the Chilean international’s situation pans out, with plenty of time remaining before the window opens. Brereton Diaz managed 47 goals and 16 assists in 177 games for Blackburn Rovers, many of those contributions coming in his last two seasons with the club.