‘It doesn’t look good’ – Tomasson shares Blackburn Rovers injury blow following Norwich win

Blackburn Rovers man Joe Rankin-Costello is set to undergo a scan on an injury sustained vs Norwich City at the weekend, says boss Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Rankin-Costello, 24, was forced off shortly after the hour mark of Blackburn Rovers’ impressive 3-1 win away at Norwich City on Saturday.

There was a goal for Tyrhys Dolan and two for Sammie Szmodics as 10 man Rovers claimed all three points, with Tomasson’s side moving up into 10th place of the Championship table.

But in a blow for Blackburn, Rankin-Costello looks to have sustained a fairly serious injury. Speaking to the club after the game, Tomasson said:

“It doesn’t look good. It’s too early to say, first of all, but especially with the things Joe had when he was in the Academy – an operation and problems with the hamstring – it can be difficult.

“Let’s wait and see before I say too much about it, but it doesn’t look that great at the moment.”

Academy graduate Rankin-Costello has featured in 14 of Rovers’ opening 15 Championship games this season, scoring twice and assisting twice as well.

A blow for Blackburn…

Rankin-Costello has always been a useful player for Blackburn. But since Tomasson’s arrival ahead of last season, he’s become more and more of a key player.

This season has been his most involved so far and for both Rankin-Costello and Blackburn Rovers, this new injury is certainly a big blow.

It seems like it could be a serious injury and that Rankin-Costello could be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but we’ll know more about the situation when the club reveal the results of his scan.

Up next for Rovers is a home game vs Preston North End on Friday.