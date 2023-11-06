Hull City chairman ‘dreams’ of future deal for Manchester City prodigy with four goals this season

Hull City vice-chairman Tan Kesler has said Acun Ilicali ‘dreams’ of keeping Liam Delap beyond the end of this season.

Hull City recruited striker Delap from Manchester City in the summer transfer window. The 20-year-old has been tipped for a big future for some time, catching the eye in Derby County’s youth ranks before a high-profile switch to the Citizens.

There, he’s made six senior appearances, netting once while managing a remarkable record of 35 goals in 36 games for the U21s. However, loan spells with Stoke City and Preston North End have failed to bear fruit, leading to questions as to whether he can cut it in the senior game.

Delap’s form since joining Hull City has silenced some doubters though. He’s notched four goals in 15 Championship games and his performances have impressed, drawing praise from plenty of onlookers.

Now, Tigers owner Ilicali’s desire to keep Delap beyond his loan has been revealed. As quoted by Hull Live, vice-chairman Kesler stated he ‘dreams’ of extending his stay beyond the end of this season, saying:

“The chairman dreams about having him for another year. If the circumstances fit we keep him. Any player we have whether it’s loan or permanent, we’ll always look to improve our squad. If they perform then their job is safe. For the loan players, we look after them like they’re our own. If they leave then we have options to fill in. If Liam [Delap] leaves then we have other options as well.

“We had doubts about Liam after his previous loan spells but we knew under Liam (Rosenior), Liam Delap would thrive.”

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

Looking to impress

Hull City are an ambitious club, so while Delap is viewed as a top talent for the future at Manchester City, it isn’t much of a surprise to hear that Ilicali is dreaming of a future deal for the striker. The Tigers have pulled off statement signings under his ownership before, and there’s no doubt that more will follow in the coming years.

For now though, Delap will be fully focused on performing as well as he can for the second-tier side. His goal tally this season already exceeds what he managed with Stoke City and Preston but he certainly won’t be looking to stop at four.

Hull City sit 9th in the Championship table as it stands. Rosenior and co will have their eyes firmly set on a play-off spot and the form of strikers like Delap will be key if they’re to be successful.