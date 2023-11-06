‘Hugely encouraging’ – QPR man not fancied by Ainsworth impresses in Cifuentes opener

QPR kickstarted life under Marti Cifuentes with a trip to Rotherham United on Saturday.

It was a huge first game in charge for the Spaniard who only had a few days to work with his new players.

But Cifuentes seemingly made a lot of positive changes with QPR putting in a good performance in South Yorkshire, and eventually leaving with a point after a 1-1 draw.

There were some impressive individual performances, though one man stood out more than most; Elijah Dixon-Bonner.

The 22-year-old former Arsenal and Liverpool youth player has featured seven times in the Championship this season, though Saturday’s game was his first league start for the club.

West London Sport rated his performance an 8/10 with journalist Ian McCullough adding:

“A hugely encouraging full league debut. Always wanted the ball and used it very well when he got it. So close to scoring his first senior goal when his shot came back off the post. Could be hard to drop on this showing.”

QPR’s point at Rotherham ended a run of six-straight defeats in the Championship, with the R’s now six points adrift in 23rd.

Dixon-Bonner set for a run of stars?

Dixon-Bonner often looked like he had something to offer, but Ainsworth never trusted him with a starting spot.

But Cifuentes obviously, quickly, saw something in the midfielder, and Dixon-Bonner showed exactly what he has to give on Saturday; he’s a very energetic and positive player who, like McCullough says, could be hard to drop from the XI.

And the Rotherham game had a lot of positives on the whole with Cifuentes looking like he could be a really positive appointment for QPR, who are next in action vs Bristol City this weekend.