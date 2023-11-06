Fresh update emerges on Lincoln City’s hunt for Mark Kennedy’s replacement

Lincoln City caretaker boss Tom Shaw is expected to be in charge for this weekend’s game against Port Vale, chief executive Liam Scully has said.

Lincoln City saw Mark Kennedy depart on October 18th and since then, the Imps have been under the caretaker management of Tom Shaw. Plenty of names have been linked with the vacancy but with no concrete rumours of an advanced interest in anyone emerging, it seems the League One side are taking their time in the search for the ideal Kennedy replacement.

Under 36-year-old Shaw, the Imps have won twice, drawn once and lost once in the third-tier. They sit 9th in the table, four points away from the play-off spots with 15 games played.

Now, with an EFL Trophy clash against Notts County taking place on Tuesday and a return to league action against Port Vale at the weekend, an update has emerged on the hunt for a new boss.

Speaking to BBC Radio Lincolnshire, chief executive Liam Scully has said Lincoln City expect Shaw to be in charge for the Valiants’ visit to Sincil Bank. As relayed on X, he said:

Considering Kennedy was doing a pretty steady job on the pitch in terms of results, Lincoln City will know they need to get this appointment right to justify his exit. For that reason, the patient search for his replacement isn’t exactly a bad thing.

The Imps are a club looking up but they will know they need the right manager to keep things like that. Time will tell just who that is though, with the club seemingly still yet to decide on that as well.

In the meantime, caretaker boss Shaw will be looking to keep things ticking over on the pitch and keep Lincoln City close to the play-off spots. They’re four points behind 6th placed Stevenage as it stands and have a game in hand.