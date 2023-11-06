‘Free fall’ – Reading vs Bristol Rovers prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Reading vs Bristol Rovers prediction ahead of the League One clash on Tuesday.

Bottom club Reading welcome Bristol Rovers to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Tuesday night, with the Royals looking to avoid a sixth-straight defeat in the league.

The Royals’ season has gone from bad to worse with the club struggling both on and off the field. Ruben Selles’ side have lost their last five in League One but beat MK Dons in the FA Cup last time out.

Bristol Rovers meanwhile sit in 15th. The Gas remain without a manager but won their last league game vs Northampton Town, and their last outing vs Whitby in the FA Cup.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Reading are really in free fall at the moment. I’m not seeing a way for them to get out of this rut unless something drastic happens to their current situation, so for Bristol Rovers, Reading are there for the taking.

“Bristol Rovers remain a very competitive side in League One and whoever they bring in will have a good set of players on their hands. I think the Gas win this one, despite having no manager in place.”

Reading vs Bristol Rovers prediction: 0-2

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

James Ray

“Bristol Rovers might still be managerless but Reading are in serious dismay at the moment. Ownership and financial problems continue to wreak havoc and after five consecutive League One losses, it’s clear to see the issues are having an impact on the pitch as well.

“I can’t help but think they’ll fall to another defeat here too. While there are bright moments for the Royals, they’re just too few and far between.

“They might be able to snatch something in front of the home faithful but I’m going to go for an away win. I’ll say 2-1 to Bristol Rovers.”

Reading vs Bristol Rovers prediction: 1-2