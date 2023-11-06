Exclusive: James Chester on life at Barrow and his current focus as short-term deal winds down

Barrow recruited centre-back James Chester in September, bringing him in on a free transfer following his summer exit from Derby County.

Barrow’s squad already boasts a good amount of experience but Chester’s pedigree at the back is something few in League Two can match. The centre-back has played nearly 300 times in the Championship and has 60 Premier League appearances to his name as well.

Now in the fourth-tier, Chester has played 11 times so far this season. He’s completed eight full 90s, already a stark improvement on the amount played with Derby County last time out in an injury-hit campaign.

Now, speaking to Sky Bet on behalf of The72, the 34-year-old has spoken of how he’s settled at Holker Street. Chester lauded the work that goes in from the staff and his teammates when asked about life at Barrow and under manager Pete Wild. He said:

“It’s been good – it’s a lower standard than leagues I’ve played in my career, but I’ve found the way that the staff and players work is not too dissimilar to how it’s done higher up.

“There are obviously slight changes to facilities and things like that, but it’s been admirable for me to see how staff adapt to certain things, and I’ve been impressed by how everything’s done here.”

Upon Chester’s arrival at Barrow, it was reported that he had signed a deal until January. A new deal hasn’t been penned since, but the former Manchester United and Aston Villa man is remaining fully focused on himself and playing as much football as he can, aiming to make memories for his children rather than focusing on his future.

He said:

“My main factor is to continue playing this season for myself, as I didn’t play too much last year. My children are at an age now where they will remember me playing football.

“At the moment, I’m on seven [at the time of speaking, now nine] league appearances, so I’m looking to continue building on them, continue helping the team and see where that takes us.”

Back in the action with Barrow

After a challenging time with Derby County, Chester has found himself back playing regular football again with Barrow. He’s aiming to keep that up going forward too, most recently playing 74 minutes in the Bluebirds’ FA Cup win over Northampton Town.

Wild’s side sit 8th in the League Two table as it stands, just a point outside the play-off spots. Next up for Barrow is an EFL Trophy clash with Liverpool U21s before a return to league action against Bradford City this weekend.