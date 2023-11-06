‘Excellent’, ‘8/10’ – Journalist wowed by Plymouth Argyle man during Middlesbrough clash

Plymouth Argyle drew 3-3 with Middlesbrough in the Championship on Saturday, in what was an entertaining game at Home Park.

Plymouth Argyle found themselves a goal behind after a Lewis Gibson own goal midway through the first half, but goals from Bali Mumba and Finn Azaz put the Green Army ahead at the break.

Boro then found themsleves 3-2 up after two quick goals from Josh Coburn and Sam Greenwood before Morgan Whittaker rescued a point in the 77th minute.

It was an entraining afternoon and a good performance from Plymouth who may well be disappointed they didn’t take all three points in the end.

And midfielder Azaz stood out once again; he set up Mumba’s opener before scoring his third goal of the season, having featured in all 15 of Plymouth’s opening Championship fixtures this season.

Plymouth Live rated his performance on Saturday as an 8/10, with journalist Chris Errington adding:

“Continued his excellent recent form with another very influential performance. Came up with the assist for Bali Mumba’s 34th minute goal which made it 1-1 with a precise pass, and then scored a terrific goal four minutes later with a curling right-foot shot beyond the reach of goalkeeper Seny Dieng. Has become a key player for the Pilgrims in their Championship campaign.”

A key player for Plymouth…

Azaz, who is on loan from Villa, was impressive last season, and he’s managed to make the step up to the Championship this time round.

He’s a very creative midfielder with an eye for a pass and an eye for a goal, and he seems to be getting better with every passing fixture.

Saturday’s point was a good one for Plymouth but they remain low down in the Championship table, with just one win from their last seven in the league.

Up next for Steven Schumacher’s side is a trip to Leeds United this weekend.