‘Done his hamstring’ – Mousinho offers early update on Portsmouth pair amid new injury concerns

Portsmouth are awaiting clarity over injury concerns to Regan Poole and Tino Anjorin after both came off in the FA Cup defeat to Chesterfield.

Portsmouth were beaten 1-0 by National League leaders Chesterfield on Sunday. Former Pompey man Tom Naylor’s goal sent them out of the FA Cup as the first round, and the League One side didn’t come out unscathed on the injury front either.

Sean Raggett had to come on for mainstay Poole just 11 minutes in and then, Chelsea loanee Anjorin withdrew shortly before the break. Gavin Whyte came on for him but ultimately, Portsmouth were unable to claw their way back into the game.

Following the game, early updates were offered on both Poole and Anjorin, but time will tell what the extent of their injuries are.

As quoted by The News, Pompey boss John Mousinho said centre-back Poole’s knee injury ‘doesn’t seem’ too bad. Anjorin has ‘done his hamstring’ though, so it remains to be seen how long he is out. He said:

“I think Regan is okay, he twisted his knee but then came and sat on the bench.

“Regan got a bit of a nudge and twisted his knee, it doesn’t seem like it’s too bad, but we’ll have to take stock of it over the next couple of days and see how it is. He came out, he’s walking, he’s not on crutches or anything like that, so hopefully he’s fine.

“Tino has done his hamstring. We’ve got him on a crutch just to make sure he doesn’t put too much pressure through his hamstring.

“We don’t know the full extent of either of them yet, we’ll have a look at both injuries today and go from there.”

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

Fingers crossed

Portsmouth’s start to the season has been brilliant but they have had to contend with injury problems along the way. A selection of players including Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery and Connor Ogilvie have been out for extended spells, as have others.

The level of success they’ve maintained is a testament to Mousinho and the squad he and the hierarchy have built, dealing with shortages in some key areas and keeping up their impressive form.

Hopefully, neither Poole or Anjorin are facing extended spells out. The early verdict on former Lincoln City man Poole seems more promising and Anjorin has struggled with injuries before, so a new one would be a blow for the attacking midfielder.

Portsmouth might be out of the FA Cup but they’re still top of the League One table. Next up for Pompey is an EFL Trophy tie against Leyton Orient on Tuesday before a return to league action against Charlton Athletic this weekend.