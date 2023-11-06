‘Determined to bounce back’ – Leyton Orient vs Portsmouth prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Leyton Orient vs Portsmouth prediction ahead of the EFL Trophy clash on Tuesday night.

Leyton Orient come into their EFL Trophy clash with Portsmouth off the back of an FA Cup win over Carlisle United. Goals from Joe Pigott, Aaron Drinan and Ruel Sotiriou booked the O’s place in the second round.

In the EFL Trophy, Orient have drawn one and lost one, leaving them tied bottom of the group with Fulham U21s.

Portsmouth are top of the group though, winning one and drawing one. They come into this clash off the back of a defeat at the weekend though, losing to National League leaders Chesterfield in the FA Cup.

Pompey will be determined to bounce back but could see this as a good chance to shuffle the pack a bit.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It’s another cup game for these League One sides and it’s one I can see the visitors getting the better of. Portsmouth will be determined to bounce back from the FA Cup defeat to Chesterfield, even if this is just an EFL Trophy group game.

“They’ll likely rotate as injuries continue to give John Mousinho a bit of a headache and while that could give Orient a route into the game, I’m leaning towards an away win.

“I’ll go for a 2-0 Portsmouth win in this one.”

Leyton Orient vs Portsmouth prediction: 0-2

Luke Phelps

“Pompey will be desperate for a reaction after their shock FA Cup exit, though this game against Orient will certainly be another tough one.

“The O’s are looking strong and they face Portsmouth at a good time, and they’ll be right up for pitting themselves against top class opposition in this one.

“I think this one could be a draw.”

Leyton Orient vs Portsmouth prediction: 1-1