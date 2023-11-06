Bristol Rovers’ former assistant manager emerges as potential Joey Barton replacement

Bristol Rovers have an interest in Southend United manager Kevin Maher, a report from Bristol Live has said.

Bristol Rovers have been on the hunt for a new boss since deciding to part ways with Joey Barton last month. The Gas have been linked with a whole host of potential replacements since then but as of yet, they’re yet to name his successor.

The hope will be that some serious inroads in the hunt for the new boss can be made sooner rather than later. Now, yet another name has been linked with the vacant post at the Memorial Stadium.

As per a report from Bristol Live, Bristol Rovers have an interest in Southend United boss Maher, someone who supporters will already be more than familiar with.

47-year-old Maher joined the Gas’ coaching team in July 2019 and served as an assistant manager to Barton, Ben Garner, Graham Coughlan and Paul Tisdale before taking the manager’s job at Southend United in October 2021.

He’s become a hugely popular figure at Roots Hall, where he spent a large chunk of his playing career. Maher has been a shining light in tough times for Southend and has them sat 15th in the National League as it stands.

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

The search goes on

Bristol Rovers seem to be linked with another managerial candidate with every passing day and Maher has now joined the list. It does feel as though ground is starting to be made up though with the report stating this week will see the shortlist put together after initial talks with numerous contenders.

Time will tell if the rumoured Maher interest develops into anything more serious but you would think Southend United will be determined to hold onto him. Given his status at Roots Hall too, it could prove hard to tempt him away if a move was to be made.

Bristol Rovers currently sit 15th in the League One table. Andy Mangan will be in charge again as the Gas face Reading on Tuesday night.