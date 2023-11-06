Bristol City-linked boss not expecting to land Ashton Gate job, report says

Bristol City have been closely linked with John Eustace over the past week, but The Sun says that the 43-year-old isn’t expecting to land the job.

Bristol City are without a manager after parting ways with Nigel Pearson last month, and Eustace is one of the early candidates to land the job.

But The Sun are now reporting that Eustace ‘fears he has missed the boat on a managerial return at Bristol City’, and that the axed Birmingham City boss is expecting a rival managerial candidate to land the job instead.

Other names like to Ashton Gate include Nathan Jones, Liam Manning, and Gary Rowett, with Football Insider recently suggesting that the latter might be a front-runner for the job.

Bristol City picked up a 1-0 win over bottom club Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday to move up into 11th place of the Championship table.

Who’s leading the race?

Eustace definitely looked like a standout candidate for the job at the end of last week, if not the standout candidate.

But this new update suggests that Eustace has some insight into the Bristol City managerial race, and that someone else is looking likely to land the job.

Recent reports could suggest that Rowett is a leading candidate; he’s an experienced Championship boss but he might not be a very welcome appointment among the fans, given his inability to deliver a play-off finish at Millwall.

The Robins are just four points outside the top six after their win on Saturday and go up against 23rd place QPR on Saturday afternoon.