Bristol City closing in on 38-year-old manager, report says

Bristol City are ‘closing on’ in appointing Oxford United boss Liam Manning, reports Bristol Live.

Bristol City sacked Nigel Pearson last week, with the club having been linked to a number of managers since, including; John Eustace, Gary Rowett, Nathan Jones and more.

Manning was linked last week and now Bristol Live report that the 38-year-old is ‘the clear front-runner to take over’.

Their report reveals that Manning has a buy-out clause in his current contract with Oxford and so the Robins ‘don’t necessarily have to seek formal permission’ to speaking with Manning, providing they meet the six-figure buy-out clause.

Formerly a youth coach at West Ham, Manning has managed Belgian side Lommel SK, MK Dons, and now Oxford, though it was with MK Dons where he made his name, guiding the club to the 2022 League One play-off semi-finals.

This season, Manning has made title contenders out of Oxford United who currently sit in 2nd place of the League One table, and just three points behind leaders Portsmouth.

A good potential appointment for Bristol City?

Bristol City certainly stabilised under Pearson. He’s put together a good team with a lot of talented younger players; all they need now is someone with fresher ideas to come in and take the club to the next level.

And Manning certainly has those ideas. He’s shown over the past couple of years that he’s a manager with great tactical nouse, with his MK Dons and Oxford sides both playing really good football.

And a move to Ashton Gate would be a really positive step up for him so it could be bad news for Oxford United, who will now have a tough time replacing Manning.

Bristol City face QPR this weekend.