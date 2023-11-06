‘Best performance of the season’ – Blackburn Rovers man picked out for improved display in Norwich City victory

Blackburn Rovers secured an impressive away win over Norwich City on Sunday afternoon, running out 3-1 winners.

Blackburn Rovers’ 3-1 win over Norwich City saw them bounce back from the Swansea City loss in ideal fashion. It means Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have now won four of their last five Championship games, lifting them to 10th in the table.

Tyrhys Dolan thrashed home after just eight minutes to put Rovers ahead away from home and only seven minutes later, too scorer Sammie Szmodics tucked the ball beyond George Long to double the visitors’ lead.

Szmodics added his second and Blackburn Rovers’ third shortly after the second half restarted. A last-man foul saw Scott Wharton sent off with over half-an-hour left but it took Norwich City until the 92nd minute to breach Tomasson’s defence, with Gabriel Sara’s goal only a consolation.

There were a number of strong performances from Tomasson’s side and one man picked out for praise was left-back Harry Pickering. The Lancashire Telegraph handed him an 8/10 rating post-game, labelling his display as his best of the season so far.

Reporter Elliott Jackson had this to say on his performance:

“Best performance of the season. Much more aggressive at left-back, won the ball high and used it well. Slotted in at centre-back with minimal fuss after the red card.”

A turning point?

Pickering has been a consistent performer for Blackburn Rovers across much of his two-or-so years at the club. That is perhaps a reason why his displays have been critiqued a fair bit in the early stages of the season, especially with the likes of Joe Rankin-Costello, James Hill and Callum Brittain all impressing on the right-hand side.

The performance against Norwich City was one that Rovers fans will be much more accustomed to from the left-back and hopefully, he can maintain these levels looking forward.

Pickering, 24, has played 17 times across all competitions so far this season. That takes his tally for Blackburn Rovers to 96 outings, adding three goals and four assists in that time.