Barcelona and Aston Villa among sides eyeing winter move for Leicester City star

Leicester City midfielder Wilfried Ndidi is attracting interest from a host of top clubs across Europe, TEAMtalk has reported.

Leicester City saw some key players move on following their relegation from the Premier League but somewhat surprisingly, Nigerian midfielder Ndidi was among those to stay put.

The 26-year-old has been a standout in the top-flight before and while he might not be at the levels he’s shown before, Ndidi is still a player far above the Championship. It seems that is the view of some of Europe’s top clubs too, with a whole host of sides eyeing a winter move.

TEAMtalk reports that Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Lyon, Monaco, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Brentford are all considering winter moves for Ndidi.

Leicester City are fighting to keep him but with his deal up in 2024, it could be an uphill battle. The same goes for striker Kelechi Iheanacho, who has admirers in Brentford, West Ham and Crystal Palace.

On the move?

Leicester City will be doing what they can to keep Ndidi and Iheanacho but time will tell if they’re successful in their efforts to do so. The interest from elsewhere combined with the Nigerian pair’s contract situations won’t make things easy but Enzo Maresca will be determined to keep as much of the group together as possible in their fight for promotion.

Ndidi has played in a bit more of an advanced role under Maresca and his return of three goals and four assists in 15 games across all competitions shows he has taken well to the move forward.

It remains to be seen if the rumoured interest in his services develops into anything more serious as time passes. If his contract situation goes unresolved heading into January though, you have to feel that bids will start to come in for the midfielder.