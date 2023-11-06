‘A big worry’ – Shrewsbury Town vs Bolton Wanderers prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Shrewsbury Town vs Bolton Wanderers prediction ahead of the League One clash on Tuesday.

Shrewsbury Town host Bolton Wanderers tomorrow evening, with the Shrews looking to avoid a third-straight defeat in League One.

Matthew Taylor’s side currently sit in 18th place of the table but claimed a solid win in the FA Cup last time out, beating Colchester United 3-2 at home.

Bolton meanwhile are up in 3rd. The Trotters are just three points behind Oxford United in 2nd and have won their last four in all competitions, having lost just one of their last seven in the league.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Bolton are looking very good right now. They’re really finding form and with the top two now well within their sights, expect Ian Evatt and his players to be really up for this one.

“Shrewsbury are certainly beatable but they remain a threat to anyone in the league, but their distinct lack of goals this season is a big worry.

“I’ll back Bolton for a fairly routine win in this one.”

Shrewsbury Town vs Bolton Wanderers prediction: 0-2

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

James Ray

“Shrewsbury have won their last two League One home games, so that gives Bolton something to think about coming into this but Evatt’s side are starting to gather steam now. They were widely tipped to fight it out for automatic promotion this season and after a bit of inconsistency, five wins from the last six league games shows just why they’re a force to be reckoned with.

“Being back on home turf will help Matt Taylor’s side but ultimately, I do think Bolton will have too much for them.

“I’m going for a 2-0 away victory.”

Shrewsbury Town vs Bolton Wanderers prediction: 0-2