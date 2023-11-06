3 Sam Tickle replacements Wigan Athletic should keep in mind amid Everton interest

Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle was linked with Everton over the weekend.

Wigan Athletic saw Tickle emerge in the first-team picture earlier this year and this season, he’s become the Latics’ no.1. The 21-year-old impressed in pre-season and has held down the starting spot as a result, keeping six clean sheets in 19 games across all competitions this season.

His breakthrough has caught the eye elsewhere, first earning a spot in the England U21s squad before being linked with Everton in a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon on Sunday.

With that in mind, Wigan Athletic could be wise to keep some potential replacements in mind. Here, we put forward three…

Jamie Cumming – Chelsea

24-year-old Cumming is out of contract at the end of this season and after a string of EFL loans, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he joined a Football League side when his deal runs out next summer.

He caught the eye in stints with Stevenage, Gillingham and MK Dons and should have a fair few suitors if Chelsea don’t tie him down to a new deal.

Toby Savin – Accrington Stanley

Savin spent time in Wigan Athletic’s academy at a young age but it’s with Accrington Stanley where he made his senior breakthrough.

He’s caught the eyes of higher-league sides before and if Stanley fail to win promotion back to League One, the 22-year-old is a player who is good enough to move up another division when his deal is up next summer.

Callum Burton – Plymouth Argyle

Last but not least is another out of contract goalkeeper in Callum Burton. He proved his abilities when filling in for Michael Cooper over the second half of the 2022/23 campaign, helping Plymouth Argyle to the title.

However, with Cooper fit again and Conor Hazard on the books, Burton could benefit from a move away to find regular minutes again. Wigan Athletic could offer him that if Tickle was to be snapped up.