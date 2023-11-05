Preston North End rivalling Celtic and Rangers for impressive £3m centre-back

Preston North End are making a push to sign Hammarby centre-back Nathaniel Adjei, reports Alan Nixon.

Preston North End are keen on centre-back Adjei, 21, who currently plays for Swedish top flight side Hammarby.

The Ghanaian is also fancied by Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers but Nixon says that ‘Preston are making the biggest push’, and that the Lilywhites are ‘willing to pay’ the £3million asking price.

It’s also said that Preston are in talks to sign Adjei on loan in January with a view to a permanent deal later down the line.

Adjei has featured 20 tomes in the Swedish Allsvenskan this season, with his Hammarby side currently sitting in 6th place of the table after the opening 29 games of the season.

The club have recently lost former manager Marti Cifuentes to QPR.

Adjei to Preston?

Preston will have done their due diligence on Adjei. And given their recent, impressive signings from Europe in names like Mads Frokjaer and Milutin Osmajic, we could assume that Adjei is another talented player.

And Preston look as though they’re ready to spend some big money on the player who ate 21 years old would make for a keen investment from the Lilywhites.

Ryan Lowe’s side currently sit in 6th after a win over Coventry City yesterday. But they could do with some reinforcements in January if they’re to make a real push for the top six this season.

And bringing in someone like Adjei would really help to shore up their leaky defence.

Preston are next in action against Blackburn Rovers next week.