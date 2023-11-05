Nixon shares fresh insight into Jack Clarke’s Sunderland future as Brentford weigh up winter bid

Brentford remain on ‘red alert’ as Sunderland struggle to agree fresh terms with star man Jack Clarke, reports Alan Nixon.

Brentford have been closely linked with Clarke for a while now, and it looks like the Bees are ready to make their move in the upcoming January transfer window.

Nixon’s latest report says that Thomas Frank’s side are on red alert with the Black Cats struggling to agree new terms with the 22-year-old who’s scored nine goals in the Championship this season.

It’s also said that Sunderland are offering Clarke a pay rise and that they want to ‘include a big sell-on clause in any deal’, but that Clarke’s pay rise at the Stadium of Light isn’t a huge one and that he could make a lot more money in the Premier League.

Sunderland are keen to claim around £20million for Clarke but Brentford might be willing to go only as high as £15million.

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

Clarke to Brentford?

Clarke certainly seems to be a wanted man, and given the fact that Sunderland are struggling to arrange his future, and the fact that January is fast approaching, it could become a nervy winter transfer window for the Black Cats.

Expect Tony Mowbray to be desperate to keep hold of his star man. But expect the club to jump at the chance to claim up to £20million for the player and potentially reinvest that right back into the side.

Sunderland remain in play-off contention and so Mowbray will be keen to ensure he has enough firepower for the second half of the season.

Though they might understand that Clarke is headed to the Premier League with or without the club, so there might come a time very soon where they have to sell.