Unseen Southampton signing starts for U21s as he steps up injury recovery

Southampton summer signing Ross Stewart appears to be making steps toewards his recovery, with the Scot starting for the Saints’ U21s this afternoon.

Southampton signed Stewart from Sunderland on deadline day of the summer transfer window.

The Saints paid an initial fee of £8million with £4million potentially coming later in add-ons, but the striker is yet to make his debut for Russell Martin’s side.

He’s spent the bulk of this year on the sidelined with an Achilles injury, but this afternoon, Stewart starts for Southampton’s U21s in a game against Sunderland’s U21s.

The 27-year-old fired the Black Cats to promotion from League One in 2022, scoring 26 goals in the league that season, and then scoring 10 in 13 Championship outings last time round.

Two major injuries hampered his campaign, but when available he showed his class in the second tier and Martin will no doubt be eager for him to get fit and firing with the first-team.

A welcome return for Southampton…

Given the length of Stewart’s injury, Martin and Southampton certainly won’t rush him back into Championship action, so expect a few games with the U21s to build up his fitness.

But this is certainly a huge step for Stewart. He has a chance to showcase his class against the U21s and give Martin some food for thought going forward.

Stewart is obviously a striker with great pedigree in the Championship but with the likes of Adam Armstrong scoring goals, where Stewart might fit in remains to be seen.

It’s a nice problem for Martin to have, though, with his side back in Championship action vs Millwall this weekend.