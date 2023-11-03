‘They’ll get something here’ – Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Bristol City come into this weekend’s game currently without a permanent boss after Nigel Pearson’s departure. Curtis Fleming will be leading the side on an interim basis as they bid to improve their form.

The Robins have lost back-to-back Championship games against Cardiff City and Ipswich Town. It leaves them 15th in the table with 18 points from 14 games.

As for Sheffield Wednesday, they’re off the back of a huge win over Rotherham United. It marked their first league victory of the season and the first under new boss Danny Rohl, who has overseen notable improvements in his first three games.

The focus has been on off-pitch matters at Hillsborough once again though. After threats of unpaid wages and a HRMC bill from owner Dejphon Chansiri, both matters look to have been resolved.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Just when on-pitch matters give Sheffield Wednesday fans something to smile about, the ownership throws up new problems. Thankfully, they look to have been resolved for now.

“Hopefully, Rohl has been able to keep his squad focused on their football, as they’ve got an interesting game this weekend. Bristol City will be an intriguing challenge under Curtis Fleming’s interim management as they look for Pearson’s permanent replacement.

“It’s a tough one to call, but I think Wednesday build on last week’s win. They’ll get something here with another good point. I’ll say 1-1.”

Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: 1-1

Luke Phelps

“This is a very interesting match up; Sheffield Wednesday on the back of a win and another hectic week off the pitch, and Bristol City managerless.

“On paper, Bristol City win this. But I think they’ll have a bit of transitioning to do post-Pearson and so Wednesday should fancy their chances.

“Rohl seems to be getting his ideas across pretty quickly and his players will take a lot of confidence into this one, so I’ll back them to nick a point.”

Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: 1-1