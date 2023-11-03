Stoke City boss shares injury update on Tyrese Campbell ahead of Cardiff City clash

Stoke City host Cardiff City in the Championship this weekend.

Stoke City welcome Cardiff City to the bet365 Stadium this weekend, with the Potters looking to secure a fourth-straight win in the Championship after victories over Sunderland, Leeds United, and Middlesbrough.

Alex Neil’s side have turned a corner in recent weeks and their recent run of wins has moved them up into 11th place of the Championship table, and just four points behind the Bluebirds in 6th.

It comes after a busy summer transfer window for Stoke who signed 18 new players in total. Stoke though have had a number of key injuries in the opening months of the season with one player absent being Tyrese Campbell.

The 23-year-old has missed the last seven games for Stoke City, and speaking ahead of this weekend, Neil gave an update to StokeonTrent Live, saying:

“He’s doing well, he’s on the grass. Tye, I would expect, after Saturday should be training with the team next week.”

So far this season, Campbell has featured five times in the Championship without recording a goal contribution, following his nine goals and five assists in 41 league outings last time round.

A welcome return for Stoke City…

Stoke are doing much better now. Neil is starting to reap the rewards of his side’s positive summer transfer window with three huge wins since the break, and having Campbell back sooner rather than later will only be a boost.

He’s a very talented Championship player who can add a lot of energy and quality to the Potters’ front line, so for Stoke, maintaining this current vein of form seems very doable.

Cardiff is another tough game this weekend but with the play-offs coming into their sights, Stoke have it all to play for.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.