‘Starting to live up to expectations’ – Millwall vs Southampton prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Millwall vs Southampton prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Millwall are still under the caretaker management of Adam Barrett as they search for their long-term Gary Rowett replacement. The Lions have drawn two and lost one in that time, with last weekend’s clash against Watford ending 2-2.

Plenty of names continue to be linked with the vacant post at The Den but the club are taking their time in their search for the right boss. As it stands, they sit 18th in the Championship table with 17 points from 14 games.

As for Southampton, a run of six games unbeaten has left that early blip well and truly in the past. The Saints have risen into the Championship play-off spots, occupying 4th ahead of this weekend’s games.

In their previous outing, they defeated Wayne Rooney’s Birmingham City 3-1 at St. Mary’s.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Southampton have really been gathering momentum over recent weeks and with a trip to Millwall awaiting, I think they’ll claim another win.

“The Den hasn’t been the fortress it used to be and with the Lions yet to win under Barrett, the search for a new boss will hopefully gather some steam in the coming days. I don’t think their fortunes will drastically improve until Rowett’s permanent replacement comes in, so their winless run could be extended to five here.

“A point would be a decent result for Millwall but I can’t see them getting anything. Southampton are starting to live up to expectations and they’ll impress again here.”

Millwall vs Southampton prediction: 1-3

Luke Phelps

“Southampton are looking good right now. Everyone’s starting to buy into what Martin’s trying to do and it’s great to watch them playing at the minute.

“Millwall are in a bit of limbo it seems. They’re waiting to get their next boss in and right now it just seems a bit slow, and I think it’s having an impact on results.

“The Lions are always tough to beat at The Den but I think Southampton have the momentum and quality to nick a big win here.”

Millwall vs Southampton prediction: 1-2