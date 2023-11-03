Rotherham United vs QPR: 5 players who could dictate the game as Cifuentes takes charge

Rotherham United vs QPR takes place in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Rotherham United vs QPR sees Spanish boss Marti Cifuentes take charge of his first Championship game. He was announced as Gareth Ainsworth’s replacement earlier this week and will be tasked with leading the Rs away from danger.

His first game is a big one too. Rotherham United are also threatened by relegation, sitting in 22nd just a point above QPR.

This tie is setting up to be an important one at the bottom end of the table, but which players could have a telling impact? We pick out five players who could dictate Rotherham United vs QPR here…

Chris Willock

Willock has previously been one of QPR’s most influential players but under Ainsworth, he barely played. Cifuentes will be tasked with getting the best out of the winger again and it seems he could play a central role in the Spaniard’s team.

Getting Willock back to his best could be pivotal in getting a tune out of the Rs attack.

Jordan Hugill

QPR will know all too well that Hugill can be a real handful at the top of the pitch. The three Championship goals he’s scored this season have helped Rotherham claim five points and his physicality could provide challenges for Cifuentes’ defence.

Sam Field

Field is one of QPR’s most influential players and if Cifuentes is to find success with his new side, you would think that the former West Brom man will have a key role to play.

Be it in the midfield or as part of the backline, the 25-year-old will be look to stamp his authority on the game early on.

Viktor Johansson

Johansson is one of the league’s busiest goalkeepers and when he’s on form, he’s hard to get past. Rotherham United aren’t exactly a free-scoring side so if QPR start to create chances, keeping them out will be vital in the millers’ bid to stay in the game.

Ilias Chair

Chair is in a similar boat to Willock, although he was more involved under Ainsworth. However, the play style just wasn’t getting the best out of him and he’s drawn criticism from supporters for his dip in form.

Like Willock, if Cifuentes can get him back to his influential best, Chair could become a real star for the new boss.

Rotherham United vs QPR kicks off at 15:00 tomorrow afternoon.