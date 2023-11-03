Pep Clotet’s former no.2 set to take up QPR role

QPR are set to bring Xavier Calm in as assistant manager to new boss Marti Cifuentes, as per a report from West London Sport.

QPR are heading into a new chapter after parting ways with Gareth Ainsworth. They’ve lost their last six Championship games in a row and after narrowly surviving last season, the Rs hierarchy has opted for a change.

It seems to be a fairly drastic one too. Cifuentes has come in from Swedish side Hammarby and will focus on keeping possession and pressing to win it back, which makes for quite a contract to Ainsworth’s setup.

Now, it looks as though the Spanish coach is set to bring his assistant manager with him to Loftus Road. West London Sport reports that 42-year-old coach Xavier Calm is poised to join QPR as Cifuentes’ no.2.

He held the same role alongside the manager at Hammarby and has experience of the Championship. Calm held a first-team role under Pep Clotet with Birmingham City, spending just under a year at St. Andrew’s from July 2019 to May 2020.

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

A helping hand

Calm’s move to QPR with Cifuentes should only help the new boss further. He’ll have an assistant who already knows exactly how he works and what his demands are on and off the pitch, so Calm should be able to help instil the new philosophy and ethos into the new squad further.

It’s going to be quite a drastic change in tactics too, so Cifuentes will want as many helping hands as possible.

QPR have a big game this weekend, so the new boss will be hoping for an instant impact. They travel north to face Rotherham United, who are also threatened by relegation, sitting 22nd in the table just a point ahead of the R’s.