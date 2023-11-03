Plymouth Argyle vs Middlesbrough: 5 players who could dictate the game tomorrow afternoon

Plymouth Argyle vs Middlesbrough takes place in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Plymouth Argyle vs Middlesbrough sees Michael Carrick’s side make the long journey down to Home Park to face Steven Schumacher’s Pilgrims. Both sides will be determined to claim three points having both lost their last Championship games.

Argyle were beaten 3-2 by promotion contenders Ipswich Town while Boro saw their winning run halted by Stoke City.

Coming into the tie, the hosts find themselves 19th with 15 points from 14 outings. Boro meanwhile sit 10th in the table, with their strong streak of form prior to the Potters loss lifting them far and away from the relegation zone.

Ahead of the game, we look at five players who could dictate Plymouth Argyle vs Middlesbrough…

Hayden Hackney

Boro academy graduate Hackney is one of the team’s most influential players and when he’s on his game, Carrick and co often find success. He’s composed and progressive in possession and his tenacity off the ball makes him a handful throughout the entire game.

Plymouth will have a job on their hands limiting his impact but keeping him quiet could go a long way to securing a result.

Ben Waine

With Mustapha Bundu and Ryan Hardie both sidelines, it seems that Ben Waine will lead the line for Schumacher’s Pilgrims.

The 22-year-old is a promising player but as he continues his development, his minutes have been managed. This is a big chance for the New Zealand international to catch the eye and his return of three goals in two EFL Cup games shows he knows where the goal is.

Josh Coburn

Summer signing Emmanuel Latte Lath looks to be gaining momentum as he settles with Boro. Coburn has been the starting striker in recent weeks but you feel his place in the team could be at risk if his goal return doesn’t pick up a bit.

Plymouth Argyle have defensive susceptibilities that Coburn could expose, so this could be a good chance for him to tighten his grip on a starting spot. His height and hold-up ability makes him a real handful.

Morgan Whittaker

When Plymouth Argyle are on form, Whittaker is usually at the centre of their success. Cutting in from the right-hand side onto his left foot is when he’s at his most dangerous, so the Middlesbrough defenders will have to stay alert.

Whittaker has proven his Championship ability with six goals and three assists so far.

Deal Fry

Last but not least is Middlesbrough’s rock at the back, Deal Fry. The leadership and aerial presence he offers makes him an ever-present figure in Carrick’s side and Plymouth will have a tough task in getting past him if they’re to find any joy this weekend.

Plymouth Argyle vs Middlesbrough kicks off at Home Park at 15:00 tomorrow afternoon.