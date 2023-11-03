‘On the ropes’ – Chesterfield vs Portsmouth prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Chesterfield vs Portsmouth prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Sunday afternoon.

Chesterfield boss Paul Cook faces former club Portsmouth in the first round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon. He’ll be looking to claim the scalp of the League One side as the Spireites bid to continue their impressive season to date.

They sit top of the National League table with just one defeat in 17 games. Chesterfield are on a four-game winning run in the league too.

Portsmouth are also top of their table. John Mousinho’s side have gone unbeaten in the league so far and haven’t lost a third-tier game since March, when they were beaten by eventual play-off winners Sheffield Wednesday.

Pompey hold the advantage as a higher-league team but given Chesterfield’s form, Mousinho and co should be wary of an upset.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“I think we could be in for a lively game here. Portsmouth are in a commanding position at the top of League One but they don’t always go about getting their results in the easiest fashion.

“With Chesterfield on a strong run of their own and given the home support advantage, I wouldn’t be all that surprised if we see Pompey on the ropes a bit at times.

“Ultimately though, Portsmouth’s quality should shine through. It could be close though, so I’m going for a 3-2 away win.”

Chesterfield vs Portsmouth prediction: 2-3

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

Luke Phelps

“Chesterfield will be eager to test themselves against Football League opposition given their strong start to the 2023/24 campaign.

“And Cook will be keen to remind his former club what he’s capable of, so this is certainly a potential banana skin for Portsmouth who may or may not rest players this weekend.

“If they put out a full strength squad then I think they win this one easily. But expect a few changes and expect a close game. Still, I think Pompey edge this one.”

Chesterfield vs Portsmouth prediction: 2-1