‘No superstars’ – Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney makes Ipswich Town claim ahead of weekend clash

Birmingham City host Ipswich Town in the Championship this weekend, with Wayne Rooney going in search of his first win as Blues boss.

Birmingham City have lost their opening three games under new boss Rooney.

His side lost 3-1 at Southampton last weekend, dropping down into 14th place of the Championship table in the process after Rooney initially took charge with the club in 6th.

Ipswich Town meanwhile are up in 2nd and thoroughly enjoying life back in the Championship. Ex-Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna the man in charge, and United legend Rooney was full of praise for him ahead of this weekend.

As quoted by East Anglian Daily Times, Rooney said:

“Kieran’s a really good young coach who had a great learning curve as well at Manchester United. Going to Ipswich, he’s done a fantastic job in getting them promoted. Obviously, they’ve started the season really well.

“They’re a good team who’ve got no superstars. They’re a team who are playing how he wants them to play. He’s had quite a bit of time to develop that and get that mindset. That’s what can be achieved in terms of having that opportunity to work with the players and have that identity of play.”

‘A good team who’ve got no superstars’…

This is an interesting comment from Rooney. Ipswich are a very good and well-organised side and it could be argued that they don’t have the same kind of standout players that the likes of Leicester City have; though this comment may be taken out of context by some fans.

And Rooney also hints at the fact that McKenna has been given time at Ipswich and that he should be given the same amount of time to implement his own ideas too.

Though whether Rooney can replicate what McKenna is doing at Ipswich Town remains to be seen; Blues are a long way off competing at the top of the Championship table right now.

Tomorrow’s game should be a very interesting one nonetheless, with kick off at 3pm.