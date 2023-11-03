New contender emerges in Bristol City’s hunt for Nigel Pearson replacement

Bristol City are considering Oxford United boss Liam Manning as a potential replacement for Nigel Pearson, Bristol Live has said.

Bristol City decided to part ways with Pearson last month and since then, the Robins have been on the hunt for the next manager to lead them. Plenty of names have been linked but as of yet, a new boss is yet to come in.

Curtis Fleming looks set to lead the side against Danny Rohl’s Sheffield Wednesday this weekend while the club hierarchy continue their search for Pearson’s replacement.

Now, as per a report from Bristol Live, a new contender has emerged in the form of Oxford United boss Manning. The 38-year-old is said to be among the names being considered at Ashton Gate.

Manning took MK Dons to the League One play-offs in the 2021/22 campaign while playing some impressive football. He then guided Oxford United to safety last season and has them sat 2nd in the third-tier table as it stands.

The new boss hunt

Plenty of names have been linked with Bristol City’s vacant managerial position since Pearson’s exit and Manning has become the latest. It seems a wide net is being cast while Fleming leads the team on a caretaker basis, allowing the Robins to ensure they pick out the ideal candidate for the task.

The link with Manning is interesting. He’s performed well in League One but Oxford United are a club looking to embark on a project, and they’ll likely hope Manning can play a central role in leading them up from the third-tier.

Tempting him away from the U’s could prove tricky for that reason. However, the Bristol City job would earn Manning a first shot in the Championship, so you would be able to understand the attraction of the position.