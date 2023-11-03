‘Need to bounce back’ – Mansfield Town vs Wrexham prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Mansfield Town vs Wrexham prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Saturday afternoon.

Mansfield Town come into this weekend’s FA Cup clash off the back of a disappointing exit from the EFL Cup. With a quarter-final place at stake, the Stags fell to their first defeat of the season to Port Vale.

They have the chance to quickly bounce back though. Nigel Clough’s side played out a 0-0 draw with Wrexham at Field Mill earlier this season so will be keen to get the better of their League Two rivals in this one.

A clash between League Two sides gives both a good shot at making their way through and after last season’s run, Wrexham will be determined to embark on another FA Cup journey this year.

The North Welsh outfit sit 3rd in the League Two table, one place and one point ahead of Mansfield having played a game more.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“After playing out a draw in October, I’m not sure there’ll be anything to split these two here either. Cup competitions provide an opportunity to rotate but both should be looking to get one over their League Two rivals.

“Mansfield will know they need to bounce back from the defeat against Port Vale. It was their first loss across all competitions and Clough needs to ensure the disappointment doesn’t lead to a dip in form.

“I can see these two drawing again, setting up a replay at the Racecourse.”

Mansfield Town vs Wrexham prediction: 1-1

1 of 20 Who is the current manager of Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Enzo Maresca

Luke Phelps

“We’re seeing the best of both teams right now. Mansfield will be disappointed to be out of the cup but it means they can put more focus on the league, with a really difficult game on the cards here.

“Wrexham have been very strong over the past few weeks, but they’re still conceding goals, and so I think we could see a few go in in this one.

“I’ll say draw.”

Mansfield Town vs Wrexham prediction: 2-2